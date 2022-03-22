STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bommai to hold meet on precautions for fourth Covid wave

The new Omicron variant BA.2 was first traced in the Philippines and is now found in around 40 countries.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of Covid-19 cases on the rise in many countries, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will soon hold a meeting with senior officers to discuss precautionary measures to be taken in the state. 

Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday informed the State Legislative Council that there are suggestions on making the use of masks compulsory indoors in public places, which will be discussed at the meeting. While there is no need to panic, people need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, he said.

The new Omicron variant BA.2 was first traced in the Philippines and is now found in around 40 countries. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, which had forecast the third wave in the country, has now indicated that if there is a fourth wave, it would be in August 2022, the minister said. While the extensive vaccination drive in the country will help fight the next wave, there is a need to follow Covid protocol, he added. 

In Karnataka, the first dose coverage has been 101.7 per cent, with 4,97,67,326 doses; the second dose coverage is 96 per cent, with 4,69,70,758 doses, Sudhakar said.  On the preparedness to deal with the fourth wave, the minister said the state had ramped up infrastructure after the first wave and now has 55,256 oxygenated beds, oxygen generation and storage capacity has been increased from 300 tonnes to 1070 tonnes, and 265 labs have been established to do tests, he said.

“Ewxperience gained while fighting the last three waves of the pandemic will help to effectively face the fourth wave, if it comes. We have made preparations and will continue to prepare, and people of the state need not panic, but we have to be alert.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai fourth Covid wave COVID 19 Karnataka
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp