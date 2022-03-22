BU vice-chancellor moves SC against Karnataka HC order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prof KR Venugopal on Monday moved the Supreme Court against a Karnataka High Court order setting aside his appointment as vice-chancellor of Bangalore University.

Questioning the order dated March 16, 2022 passed by the High Court division bench that confirmed the order passed by a single judge setting aside his appointment, Venugopal filed a special leave petition (SLP).

He contended that the judgment was contrary to the legal principles and facts of the case. He claimed, “The High Court has erroneously interpreted the word ‘concurrence’ mentioned in Section 14(4) of the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000.

‘Concurrence’ does not mandate whether the concurrence is to be granted prior or post the appointment/decision made by the Chancellor and the weightage for the time or instance granting such concurrence.”