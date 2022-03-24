STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru tops in financial cover in tier 1, 2 cities 

According to a survey released by Max Life Insurance and Kantar, Bengaluru has topped the charts as the most financially protected city in India.

Published: 24th March 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to a survey released by Max Life Insurance and Kantar, Bengaluru has topped the charts as the most financially protected city in India. The survey, titled ‘The India Protection Quotient 4.0’, had 5,729 respondents from 25 cities in India.

Bengaluru had a protection quotient of 56 per cent, the same as Delhi. Compared to other metropolitan and Tier-1 cities, Bengaluru has the highest percentage of life insurance ownership, at 91 per cent. However, the city ranked lowest in terms of financial security, with 53 per cent.

“The study shows that Bengaluru has outperformed other cities in India by achieving the highest life insurance uptake. However, there is ground to be covered on security levels, where the city has ranked lowest among other metros. This gap can be bridged by encouraging more proactive planning and enabling Bengaluru to realise the vital role of life insurance in protecting our loved ones,” said V Viswanand, said deputy managing director for Max Life.

The survey also provided insights into the financial anxieties and priorities exhibited by Bengalureans. Interestingly, the survey found that mental health and wellbeing is a major priority for the city’s citizens, followed by financial independence post-retirement and children’s education. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru life insurance
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp