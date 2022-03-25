Ambulance row: K Sudhakar blames Congress, gets schooled

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar found himself in a spot on Thursday while replying to a query about ambulance services in the state raised by an Opposition legislator in the Assembly.

When Byatarayanapura MLA from the Congress Krishna Byregowda raised an issue during the question hour about delayed services of 108 Ambulances, which are allegedly failing to serve their purpose, Dr Sudhakar rose up and blamed the ‘then government’ which signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the service provider for ambulances in Karnataka.

He further added that in 2008, the State Government had signed an MoU with GVK ambulance services for 10 years. But years later, in 2017, as the service was unsatisfactory, the government had canceled the agreement and the agency went to court. “They are still continuing with the service,” he said, adding that the government which signed the MoU was to blame for the situation.

The Congress members were, however, quick to point out that in 2008, the state was under BS Yediyurappa’s BJP-led dispensation. “Are you saying that the BJP government has to be blamed?” the Congress members asked, with some even slamming Sudhakar for targeting the Congress all the time.

Later, Sudhakar said the agency, which was supposed to provide 750 ambulances, have only 500 to show. “A new tender will be called and we will be getting an additional 500 ambulances, which are expected to solve the problem,” the minister informed.