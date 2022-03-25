Speeding truck knocks down biker on Outer Ring Road

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old biker was killed after a speeding truck knocked him down on HAL Outer Ring Road on Thursday. The truck driver was reportedly over-speeding before crashing into the bike. However, the residents blamed the mishap on a narrow road and heavy traffic in addition to the cycle and bus lanes on the Outer Ring Road.

The deceased G M Joseph Mathew, a resident of Balaji Layout, was working at a BPO unit in Devarabeesanahalli. Traffic on the busy Outer Ring Road was thrown out of gear following the accident which was exacerbated by passers-by and motorists who stopped at the scene of the accident to click pictures and record videos. A senior police officer said the accident took place around 9 am when Mathew was going to office through the Outer Ring Road.

The over-speeding truck hit him from behind, and due to the impact, he was flung in the air and died on the spot from severe head injuries. The passers-by alerted HAL police who rushed to the spot and seized the truck. The driver fled the spot after the mishap. A case of reckless driving has been filed against the driver.