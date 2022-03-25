STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speeding truck knocks down biker on Outer Ring Road

Residents blame narrow road, heavy traffic and cycle lanes

Published: 25th March 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Road accident

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old biker was killed after a speeding truck knocked him down on HAL Outer Ring Road on Thursday.  The truck driver was reportedly over-speeding before crashing into the bike. However, the residents blamed the mishap on a narrow road and heavy traffic in addition to the cycle and bus lanes on the Outer Ring Road.

The deceased G M Joseph Mathew, a resident of Balaji Layout, was working at a BPO unit in Devarabeesanahalli. Traffic on the busy Outer Ring Road was thrown out of gear following the accident which was exacerbated by passers-by and motorists who stopped at the scene of the accident to click pictures and record videos.  A senior police officer said the accident took place around 9 am when Mathew was going to office through the Outer Ring Road. 

The over-speeding truck hit him from behind, and due to the impact, he was flung in the air and died on the spot from severe head injuries.  The passers-by alerted HAL police who rushed to the spot and seized the truck. The driver fled the spot after the mishap. A case of reckless driving has been filed against the driver.

