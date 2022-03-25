STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tuberculosis on the rise in Covid survivors in Karnataka

Govt seeks report; Coronavirus has potential to activate Tuberculosis 

tuberculosis

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has asked for a detailed study and a report on Covid-infected people who have been diagnosed with Tuberculosis (TB) in the state. In Karnataka, there were 244 such cases in 2021.

Speaking at an event organised by the Health Department on the occasion of World TB Day, Dr Sudhakar said that for the first time in India, the Karnataka government has conducted TB screening on those who have recovered from Covid-19.

“Of the 38.02 lakh individuals screened in the state, 243 new TB cases were identified,” reads the TB report. Dr Sudhakar, however, said, “TB has been detected among several people who have recovered from Covid-19. Among 25 lakh people tested, 144 people were found having TB. These people contracted TB after recovering from Covid-19.” According to experts, severe Covid-19 damages the lungs of many people as the viral infection starts by targeting the respiratory system. The damage done to the lungs persists even after they recover from Covid-19.

“Covid-19 has the potential to activate Tuberculosis,” says Dr Sanjay Kumar, Pulmonologist, SHRC Hospital, Bengaluru. He says a cough that refuses to quiet down for weeks or months after recovering from Covid-19 could either be a symptom of long Covid or could also be TB. According to health experts, the bacteria causing TB lies in a dormant state in many people for years. But it can get activated when the body has low immunity.

In rural areas, people don’t get tested even if they are unwell. One TB patient can spread the disease to at least 10 people. If this happens, one person’s negligence will end up harming others. So, a lot more awareness is needed. The State Government is spending more than Rs 5 crore each year to create awareness on various diseases, he added.

Tuberculosis Karnataka COVID 19
