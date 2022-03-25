Victoria Hospital adopts remote monitoring system

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While several private hospitals in Karnataka have recently shifted to remote patient monitoring solutions, the government-run Victoria Hospital’s Trauma and Emergency Care Centre has turned to Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions to serve more than 3,500 patients from cardiology, pulmonology and surgical ICU departments, who were previously monitored manually every couple of hours. Victoria Hospital is one of the oldest and largest hospitals in India, with a bed capacity of over 1,000, and caters to over 11 lakh people across the state.

‘MillionICU’, an initiative that addresses the massive shortage of ICU beds and staff in public hospitals, has upgraded 144 normal beds to step-down ICUs in Victoria Hospital to facilitate critical care patients, and also save 7,958 nursing hours. The initiative was inaugurated on Thursday.

The hospital had first adopted continuous monitoring system during the pandemic for timely treatment of high-risk patients in non-ICU beds. Dozee, which claims to provide management to over 300 hospitals in India, has also set up a 24x7 central monitoring cell at the hospital, which enables healthcare staff to monitor multiple patients at a time.

Ramesh Revanna, Nodal Officer TECC, Victoria Hospital, said, “The Trauma Care Centre at Victoria was a designated Covid-19 hospital till the end of last year, and now has a rush of patients seeking non-Covid services. We successfully treated over 12,000 patients during the first and second waves.

Dozee’s contactless monitoring system played a pivotal role during this phase with an early warning system. Our doctors get regular updates on any fluctuation in a patient’s vitals, which are an indication to take necessary interventions.” The initiative will help upgrade critical care infrastructure in several government hospitals across Karnataka and India.