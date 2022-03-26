After pleas, RERA may address plaints digitally

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following multiple appeals by the Karnataka Home Buyers Forum, the Karnataka Housing Department has finally taken up the case of a potential digital complaints redressal system as part of K-RERA. The home buyers had been struggling for years to get relief after being allegedly stiffed by promoters and builders.

They had appealed to various government authorities, including the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA), on complaints and cases they had filed as well as suggestions on how to improve the current system to prevent years of waiting for complainants to get relief.

One of the suggestions was the implementation of a digital complaints redressal system, similar to the one recently imposed by Haryana RERA. If the request is implemented, Karnataka will become the second state to have such a system.

The home buyers believe that this will lead to more transparency and accountability, and will also help home buyers who do not reside in the state or Bengaluru. In this regard, the buyers had appealed to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

In a document shared with TNIE, the Housing department secretary has forwarded the request to the Karnataka Housing Department’s Secretary, who in turn asked K-RERA’s Secretary to look into the request. K-RERA Secretary Ibrahim Maigur could not be reached for comment regarding the potential implementation of the system.