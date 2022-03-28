STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Crooning success

Singer Vishal Mishra on being part of the trending songs of SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Published: 28th March 2022 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Vishal Mishra

Singer Vishal Mishra (Photo| IANS)

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there’s one film that has become the talk of the town, it has to be SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Bengaluru-based singer and composer Vishal Mishra, who has sung Naacho Naacho and Sholay from the film, is elated at the overwhelming response the film is receiving. 

“It feels like a festival to be a part of such a big project like RRR. I’m happy to hear that the song is doing well on social media,” he says, adding, “It’s all thanks to those who enjoyed the music. They tend to immerse themselves in the song and love it emotionally. It’s very gratifying as an artist to be a part of it.” 

Mishra sung the melodies for Sholay in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil, which turned out to be quite a challenge. “But Rajamouli sir was there throughout the process to help us get the track right,” he adds. 

Mishra, who is also the voice behind Veere from Veere Di Wedding and Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh, also works on his own music apart from film projects. His latest includes Kya Kardiya which was released last week on YouTube and has over four lakh views on the platform. 

“This song is very close to my heart and seeing that it’s doing so well with the audience is truly gratifying. It’s an Arabic-Indo fusion song, something that’s never been done before,” Mishra says, explaining that the song depicts feelings about an individual who feels lost and hurt in love. 

Having studied in Bengaluru and starting his music career here, he says that he doesn’t find anything different when working on film and independent music. “However, in film music, there’s a script that you need to follow but you have your own freedom when it comes to your own songs,” he says.

The pandemic hit artists significantly, and according to Mishra, musicians are more cautious about the content they put out there. “There definitely is more quality checks because the audience has also realised what they want and the different platforms they want to tune in to. Artistes now keep those factors in mind when working,” he explains. 

Talking about his time in Bengaluru, the singer says, “Bengaluru is a vital part of my life. My introduction to music happened in the city, especially my rock influence. I’ve been working in the industry for many years now, and I definitely owe it to Bengaluru.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SS Rajamouli RRR Naacho Naacho Music Alia Bhatt Jr Ram Charan NT Rama Rao Vishal Mishra Sholay Pandemic
India Matters
Protest held against Silverline in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram (File photo)
OPINION | Silverline project is not a good idea for Kerala
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Employers torture maid for seven years
India's top multiplexes PVR and INOX to merge to survive 'streaming onslaught'
For representational purposes
Class 2 boy run over by school van in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp