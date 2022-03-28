Crooning success

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If there’s one film that has become the talk of the town, it has to be SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Bengaluru-based singer and composer Vishal Mishra, who has sung Naacho Naacho and Sholay from the film, is elated at the overwhelming response the film is receiving.

“It feels like a festival to be a part of such a big project like RRR. I’m happy to hear that the song is doing well on social media,” he says, adding, “It’s all thanks to those who enjoyed the music. They tend to immerse themselves in the song and love it emotionally. It’s very gratifying as an artist to be a part of it.”

Mishra sung the melodies for Sholay in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil, which turned out to be quite a challenge. “But Rajamouli sir was there throughout the process to help us get the track right,” he adds.

Mishra, who is also the voice behind Veere from Veere Di Wedding and Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh, also works on his own music apart from film projects. His latest includes Kya Kardiya which was released last week on YouTube and has over four lakh views on the platform.

“This song is very close to my heart and seeing that it’s doing so well with the audience is truly gratifying. It’s an Arabic-Indo fusion song, something that’s never been done before,” Mishra says, explaining that the song depicts feelings about an individual who feels lost and hurt in love.

Having studied in Bengaluru and starting his music career here, he says that he doesn’t find anything different when working on film and independent music. “However, in film music, there’s a script that you need to follow but you have your own freedom when it comes to your own songs,” he says.

The pandemic hit artists significantly, and according to Mishra, musicians are more cautious about the content they put out there. “There definitely is more quality checks because the audience has also realised what they want and the different platforms they want to tune in to. Artistes now keep those factors in mind when working,” he explains.

Talking about his time in Bengaluru, the singer says, “Bengaluru is a vital part of my life. My introduction to music happened in the city, especially my rock influence. I’ve been working in the industry for many years now, and I definitely owe it to Bengaluru.”