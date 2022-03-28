Trash to treasure

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic has rung alarm bells on the state of the environment, an issue that many activists have raised. And actor Samyukta Hornad has taken a creative route to ask people to care more about our surroundings.

To make it more concrete, the actor and her friend/ business partner, Gotama Gowda, have officially started CareMore Foundation. As part of their first official event, the duo, along with many other volunteers, gathered at Bangalore Creative Circus in Yeshwantpur to spread awareness about sustainability.

“We saw about 40 volunteers come together and bring waste products from home. They were anything – bottles, old CPUs that were lying around collecting dust at home – and we converted them into planters,” says Hornad, who says the concept was a BYOB — Bring Your Own Bit of Junk.

Hornad and Gowda have been working together for years now, including providing meals during Covid and fixing potholes.

“I’ve known Gotama for more than a decade now. We’ve done some significant work together and we have a core team which includes lawyers, CSR activities and artists who come together to make the city a better place,” she says, adding that the foundation was officially named while the work has been happening for a couple of years now.

“To see the young community come together and spread awareness about sustainability in a fun way is what we are aiming to do with CareMore Foundation. This particular event we had recently was a way to spread the message. We want to incorporate more people, more plans with other associations, including the BBMP, and work towards making people more responsible in their daily lives,” says Gowda, who is also a tech entrepreneur.

Hornad feels using social media is a great way to spread the message. They are working on setting up the website which will have upcoming events and other deets. “We will also be sharing our work through social media and hope to gain more traction. Almost everyone wants to help out but they don’t know how to go about it and perhaps fun events like these can help them add these small steps in their day-to-day activities,” says Hornad.

CareMore Foundation is open to all and will include activities, workshops and more. For more updates on their upcoming activities, follow CareMoreFoundation on Instagram.