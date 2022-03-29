STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Long Covid depends on severity of infection

Shortness of breath, chronic fatigue, sleep issues, brain fog common; TB, skin diseases increased after Delta
 

Published: 29th March 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers, who had been on the frontlines during the peak of the Covid pandemic, stage a protest demanding that the state government regularise their service, at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Mond

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when several people are reporting symptoms of Long Covid, a study by researchers from Italy has found that the symptoms may depend on the variant the person has contracted, and also the severity of the Covid-19 infection. Doctors from India agree with this, and say that several observational studies done by them, which are yet to be published, prove this, but there have been cases where the infection may be mild but Long Covid symptoms are serious.

The study will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022) in Lisbon next month. Italian researchers suggested that individuals who were infected with the Alpha variant of the virus displayed various emotional and neurological symptoms, compared to those who were infected with the original form of SARS-CoV-2, says an early release from the ECCMID, regarding the study. The analysis also suggested that people with severe infection were six times as likely to report Long Covid symptoms.

The study found that of 428 patients tested, the most common symptoms found were shortness of breath, chronic fatigue, sleep issues, brain fog and visual problems. The researchers’ analysis suggested that individuals with severe cases, who required immunosuppressant drugs such as tocilizumab, were six times as likely to report Long Covid symptoms, and those who were treated with high-flow oxygen support were 40 per cent more likely to experience long haul symptoms.

Interestingly, in an observational study done by doctors at Manipal Hospital, they saw similar symptoms, and those with skin diseases saw a considerable increase in their conditions too. Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, renowned pulmonologist, HOD, Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, said, “We saw that if Covid was severe, then Long Covid is prolonged and challenging. Interestingly, even people with mild Covid who were in home isolation are reporting Long Covid symptoms, mainly insomnia and anxiety.”

He explained that skin issues like psoriasis, urticaria and lichen planus have remained for a longer time in patients who were infected during the Delta wave. “During Omicron, the most common symptoms have been dry cough, fever-like symptoms but with no high temperature, occurring mainly during late afternoon to evening,” he said.

Doctors in Karnataka have also seen cases where Tuberculosis in patients worsened post the Delta wave, and even those who had no history of asthma were found to have become asthmatic. Doctors appreciated the study and said that Indian researchers are also working on many Long Covid related studies, which are in the pipeline to be published. “Though certain benchmarks have been set to identify symptoms of Long Covid, more research needs to be done on Covid impact,” Dr Mysore said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Long Covid
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp