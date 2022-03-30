STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka schools to vaccinate kids against Covid from April 1

State to go aggressive as just 6.3L got jab

Published: 30th March 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will start vaccinating children, aged 12-14 years, in all schools with the Corbevax vaccine from Friday. Those born on or before March 28, 2010, will be eligible for the vaccination. The state government, which launched the drive from March 16, managed to jab only 6.3 lakh children of this age group compared to its target of 20 lakh.

“The Covid vaccination drive for the age group of 12-14 years is taking place at a slow pace. To accelerate it, the state government has decided to start vaccination in all schools,” said Health Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday. A circular issued by the government on Tuesday said parent-teacher meetings will be conducted prior to the vaccination to create awareness about the benefits of Corbevax. 

Meanwhile, the Health Department has been directed to conduct micro-planning ahead of the drive, to inform eligible children about the date of their vaccination in advance. The drive will be taken up by both the health and education departments jointly. To ensure Covid vaccination for out-of-school children, the government has directed the Education Department to provide details to the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Vaccination centres in schools will be equipped with three rooms, including an observation room. Wearing masks, using sanitisers and following Covid-appropriate behaviour is mandatory. For registration, the phone number of parents should be used and, in case the parents do not possess mobile phones, the headmaster’s phone number should be used, the circular said.

The identity card issued by the school or the Aadhaar card should be used as photo ID proof during the drive. The registration will be done online.  In case a child is suffering from comorbidities, parental consent is mandatory prior to vaccination. Such children should be vaccinated only in government healthcare facilities. The government has also directed that members of School Development and Monitoring Committees and gram panchayats should be called for a meeting to ensure vaccination for out-of-school children. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Karnataka schools COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp