Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Paediatricians are reporting an increase in children coming to them with continuous cough which refuses to go away, even after two to three months of medication. Some of them have even turned asthmatic.

Doctors say that a majority of these cases are children who have been infected with Covid-19 in the recent past. Doctors feel that Long Covid symptoms in children have to be taken seriously, and need in-depth study. Dr Srikanta JT, Consultant - Paediatric Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, said, “Post Covid, particularly the Omicron wave, have seen prolonged cough syndrome, with hacking cough persisting for months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajath Athreaya, Senior Consultant and HOD Paediatrics and Neonatology, Sakra World Hospital, says, “We have seen MIS-c which is an inflammatory condition post Covid in mild and severe forms. Other Long Covid symptoms we are seeing are prolonged headaches, difficulty in concentrating, brain fog, prolonged cough and fevers, and some neurological manifestations like tics.” Dr Srikanta said there is an increase in allergic tendencies in children.

“There are many children who never had any history of asthma who have turned asthmatic, and we had to counsel parents,” he said. The doctors say this is mostly anecdotal and observational data which shows that these children had contracted Covid in the recent past. They claim there is not enough data to support it. “While Long Covid symptoms in adults being much talked about, research papers being published, treatment planned, symptoms in children also need attention.

Some countries like the UK have ‘Long Covid Kids’, an organisation which supports and spreads awareness among children with these symptoms. Such support and awareness is needed for parents,” said Dr Gopikrishna N, paediatrician, Seva Kshetra Hospital.