Long queues at post offices Post two-day strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Serpentine queues were seen outside of major post offices in Bengaluru today due to the cascading effect of the two-day nationwide strike on Monday and Tuesday, ensuring that availing any service took hours.

The National Federation of Postal Employees and National Union of Postal Employees took part in the strike which covered 60 per cent of the staff in Bengaluru Region (Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Channapatna) taking part. Most who took part joined work today.

While a senior postal employee claimed that there were no complaints from public, the long queues and experience of visitors gave a contradictory picture. Krithika S, employed in a private firm, who wanted to send a parcel had to wait for 1.5 hours at the Rajaji Nagar post office.

LK Dash, Postmaster General of the region told TNIE that a majority of the 231 small POs in the region were shut. “All the eight Head POs in the region were open while major POs including those in Indira Nagar, Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, Rajaji Nagar, Yelahanka and Yesvantpur were open. We managed operations, particularly the Speed Post sections, with a skeletal staff,” he said. Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, Rajendra S Kumar said that 35 per cent of the POs in North Karnataka and 20 per cent in South Karnataka were hit.