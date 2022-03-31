Transgenders can avail of teleconsultation at Manipal Hospital on Thursday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Manipal Hospital is offering exclusive teleconsultation service for transgenders on ‘Transgender Day of Visibility’ on March 31 (Thursday). The hospital has initiated this programme to break the barrier and bridge the gap between trans individuals and medical practitioners for betterment of their physical and mental health.

Speaking about the initiative, Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Hospitals, said, “We understand the challenges faced by transgenders, and Manipal Hospitals has always been on the forefront to break the monotony. We will ease the process to reach out for any medical support.”

The hospital informed that the initiative has already seen 60 members line up for consultation. Among them is Akkai Padmashali, transgender activist and the first transgender person in Karnataka to register her marriage, and other transgender activists. The teleconsultation will start on Thursday and continue till April 2 from 10 am to 5 pm.