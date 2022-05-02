STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Training during WFH, Bengaluru techies trek to Everest base camp

Revenge tourism reached its peak, when a team of software professionals from different firms, in the post-pandemic scenario, trekked to the Everest base camp.

Published: 02nd May 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

The group started trekking on April 16 from Kathmandu and reached the Everest Base Camp on April 25 (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenge tourism reached its peak, when a team of software professionals from different firms, in the post-pandemic scenario, trekked to the Everest base camp. After a hiatus of two years, 12 techies from Bengaluru trekked to Everest Base Camp after undergoing rigorous training when they were working from home.

The group started trekking on April 16 from Kathmandu and reached the Everest Base Camp on April 25. The techies, including two US residents, came to know each other during the pandemic. Naveen Mallesh, Founder and Director of TrekNomads, which organised the expedition told TNIE: “Due to Covid-19, people were stuck at home and were unable to go anywhere.

Many wanted to do something different. Since I was volunteering with the BBMP and health department, I met some of the trekkers who were volunteering.” He said that a training manual was given to them for physical and mental training at home. No one had backed out. 

Mallesh said that to ensure the team’s was fit, at every 1000 m, the trekkers would take a break. “We would go to the nearest high altitude place to get acclimatized and then return to the bunker to sleep. Any health condition like headache was treated without medication,” he said.

The team announced the completion of the trek when they had come back to the base camp in Sagarmatha National Park in Nepal. “We learnt about our stre­ngths and limitations through physical and mental hardships. We spent a lot of time walking alone and thinking about our lives and choices,” said Mahendra Rathod, one of the trekkers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Revenge tourism post-pandemic Everest Base Camp COVID Pandemic
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp