Woman killed, five injured in car crash on NICE Road 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman died on the spot, while five of her family members were injured, after their car rammed into a parked lorry on NICE road near Magadi toll, on Saturday night. The police have arrested the lorry driver Sathyanarayana on charges of negligence.

The deceased is Sulochana, a housewife, and the injured are her husband, Murali K (32), their children Mokshith (4) and Pawan Kalyan (7), her motherin-law, Ambika (58), and a relative, Vinutha (22). The police said that Murali, who is a realtor, had taken his family to Dharmasthala for a temple visit and was returning to his native Anekal.

Murali was driving the car and he did not notice the lorry which had broken down. The lorry driver did not switch on the hazard light and had parked on the left side of the highway. Murali failed to notice it and rammed into the lorry. Sulochana was sitting next to the driver’s seat and suffered severe injuries and died on the spot while the others escaped with injuries. The injured are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The Byadarahalli police have taken statements from the injured and found that Murali had been driving for three days continuously and he did not have proper sleep. So, he was also feeling dizzy and failed to notice the parked lorry.