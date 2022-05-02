STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Zero-waste hero  

Meet the only urban farmer from Bengaluru who made it to the list of environmental changemakers by National Geographic India.

Published: 02nd May 2022 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Behind the scenes of the Nat Geo shoot. ( Photo| EPS)

Behind the scenes of the Nat Geo shoot. ( Photo| EPS)

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 2007, Vani Murthy started composting at her Malleswaram home on a whim and posted details of her zero-waste lifestyle on Facebook. Today, the ‘worm rani’ as she is known, has a following of 23,80,000 on Instagram and has made it to the list of the ‘One for Change’ campaign by National Geographic India.

Vani Murthy

The only one from Bengaluru to make it to this list, Murthy says that there’s never been a day when she feels like she’s actually working. “I love all things trash — from composting to making things sustainable. That’s the only thing I never complain about, so I absolutely love what I do and I’m thrilled to be recognised for my passion.”

Already released on the channel, the episode with Murthy talks about her life’s journey in the composting world, terrace gardening, natural cleaning products she makes and also the workshops she conducts regularly. The 60-year-old creates her own videos and edits them for social media. “I love creating reels. I don’t do anything out of the ordinary when it comes to my everyday activities. I simply record them, edit the videos and put them up which seem to have reached a lot of youngsters who are also taking to composting and a sustainable way of life,” she explains, adding that her favourite part is using soundtracks from the ’70s and ’80s in her videos.

During the pandemic, her followership grew rapidly when she started doing more live videos. “The build I’ve had for social media has been completely organic but I don’t do collabs with other creators for my videos. I barely use hashtags even though many have advised me to use them for more reach — my videos seem to be doing just fine without them,” Murthy laughs.

She’s been loving the celebrity status social media has given her. “I was recently the chief guest for the Bangalore Plant Swap event and I had so many people come up to me to talk and take a picture. It was really heartwarming to see people recognising me and wanting to know more about my ideas,” she says.


From having regular birds visiting her garden for food and maggots, Murthy’s passion for composting has only grown over the years. “I truly believe in this cause, I do think we can all make a difference if we pitch in too. I’m just doing what I love and feel is important for our world to survive. I hope that more people will follow suit,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vani Murthy malleswaram composting facebook worm rani National Geographic Campaign One For Change
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp