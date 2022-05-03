STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Blending music and art

Mumbai-based filmmaker Indrajit Nattoji,who has collaborated with city-based Indian Music Experience, has come up with a musical animation titled Nadam.

Published: 03rd May 2022 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Music has the ability to take you beyond reality but how do you depict the same in the form of visuals? In an attempt to show the same, Indian Music Experience (IME) has a new installation, Nadam, which is a musical animation. Mumbai-based filmmaker Indrajit Nattoji is the man behind this digital blend of music and art. Nadam has three parts and Nattoji has worked on all three of them. The first, an introductory film, sets the mood. The second is Samaya Chakra and the third one is called Filmy geet.

A still from the work

“Nadam means music. And I’ve tried to capture the diversity of Indian music,” says Nattoji. The second film, Samay Chakra is a looped overhead projection showcasing the different Hindustani classical raagas or musical tempers in the 24-hour time cycle. Each raaga symbolises the mood of the respective times in a day, from morning to night. The struggle Nattoji faced was translating the concept into reality.

“So, I began with doing it in the form of a song. I put it in the format of a lullaby for a young girl. When the girl wakes up late at night and gets scared hearing the sounds of insects, the mother explains that that’s also music,” says Nattoji. Since it is like a bedtime story, Nattoji felt the best way to make it appealing to young audiences or for that matter for adults too was to put it in an animated form.

“In animation, you can go into this fantasy world,” says Nattoji, adding that he wanted the format to be interactive. “We have used 5.1 surround sound so that you feel like you are inside the film,” he says. Nattoji could have had a great deal of experience in directing movies, but this was the first time he experimented with music. But the challenges weren’t too many. “Music and sound are part of filmmaking, and as a film director, I have experience in all departments,” says Nattoji, who was one of the few directors who was called for the project. “I pitched my idea and it worked. My idea was pretty much the hero , ” laughs Nattoji.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Music Experience musical filmmaker Indrajit Nattoji Samaya Chakra Filmy geet Hindustani classical
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp