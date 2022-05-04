STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Citizens seethe as Amit Shah’s visit throws traffic out of gear in Bengaluru

However, he said that information about traffic diversions were intimated a day before and the commuters were guided for alternative routes.

A large crowd at the inauguration of Nrupatunga University in Bengaluru by Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, Bengaluru commuters and furious netizens questioned why they have to suffer because of one person as the city police had put up barricaded many roads especially Race Course Road, Cubbon Road and Vittal Mallya Road. The commuters also had heated exchanges with traffic police personnel for blocking the roads, and some political leaders were also stuck in the traffic jam. A senior police officer said that disgruntled commuters lashes out at the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) for causing inconvenience.

Shah arrived in Bengaluru for his day-long visit and was welcomed by CM Basavaraj Bommai at the HAL Airport on Monday night. Shah also attended the Khelo India event at the Kanteerava Stadium which resulted in heavy traffic in the surrounding areas. 

ROADS REPAIRED, POTHOLES FILLED
BBMP officials and contractors had filled many potholes and tarred the damaged roads through which Shah’s convoy passed. Residents were surprised to find the roads being repaired. 

