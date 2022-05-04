STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Keep umbrellas ready, rain to continue in Karnataka for two days

The rainfall caught many commuters by surprise on Tuesday evening as the day temperature was 34 degrees Celsius in city and 34.1 degrees Celsius at HAL airport.

Rain, Bengaluru

The weatherman have also forecast rainfall over parts of Karnataka from May 6 due to the formation of a low pressure area over south Arabian Sea. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the summer heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall coupled with thunder and lightening for the next two days, due to local convection for most parts of south interior Karnataka.  The weatherman have also forecast rainfall over parts of Karnataka from May 6 due to the formation of a low pressure area over south Arabian Sea. 

The rainfall caught many commuters by surprise on Tuesday evening as the day temperature was 34 degrees Celsius in city and 34.1 degrees Celsius at HAL airport. No rainfall was reported till 5.30 pm on Tuesday and till 8.30 pm. The city observatory on Palace Road recorded 6mm rainfall. 

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) control room officials stated that there were no complaints of water logging in the city. However a tree branch fell on Cunningham Road. According to IMD officials, a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around May 4 and is likely to form into a low pressure area by May 6, due to heavy rainfall over most parts of Karnataka. “The present rainfall is because of local convection, where the temperatures in the day will be hot and by evening or late night there will be thunder showers, bringing short respite,” the official said. 

To ensure that accurate weather readings will be giving, in wake of the approaching south west monsoon, the IMD has started the process of releasing sub- division wise monthly outlooks, instead of mere seasonal outlooks. This has also been started in wake of the heat wave conditions in most parts of India. The outlook covers three parametres- maximum and minimum temperatures and rainfall. “The outlook has been issued with the aim to give accurate and timely information. It can be updated and corrected accordingly,” the official added.

