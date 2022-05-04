STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

MLC Namoshi gets Karnataka HC relief in PMLA case

They questioned the validity of the private complaint and the order passed by the III Additional Sessions Court, Mangaluru, on May 24, 2016, to take cognisance of the offences. 

Published: 04th May 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has quashed proceedings against MLC Shashil G Namoshi and two others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a private complaint. Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order, while allowing the petition filed by Shashil, Baburao and Dr Sampath Kumar Loya from Kalaburagi. They questioned the validity of the private complaint and the order passed by the III Additional Sessions Court, Mangaluru, on May 24, 2016, to take cognisance of the offences. 

“Taking note that the present complaint is made by a private individual, the question of court taking cognisance and issuing process to the accused when the offence involved is one under Section 3 and punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA, is impermissible. On this sole ground itself, the order dated May 24, 2016 is set aside. Further, the entirety of the proceedings before the trial court is set aside. The trial court cannot take notice of a complaint by private persons without a complaint being presented through the authorities as specified in proviso to Section 45(1) of the Act,” the court said. 

It said that once the specific procedure prescribed under the Act provides for taking cognisance only upon a complaint in writing made by a specified person, the question of falling back upon the procedure under the CrPC to entertain a private complaint as envisaged under Section 190(1)(a) of CrPC does not arise, in light of the rider to applicability of CrPC in Section 46.  The proceedings were initiated based on a private complaint fil­ed before the sessions court under Section 200 CrPC read with Section 45(1) of the PMLA for an offence under Section 3 and punishable under Section 4 of Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court PMLA
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp