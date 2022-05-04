‘Nothing official’ in Union home secy Ajay Bhalla’s CID, FSL visit

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday afternoon visited the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters and Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala. Bhalla had accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Bengaluru on Monday night.

Bhalla, accompanied by Karnataka Chief Secretary and his batchmate P Ravi Kumar, and Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood, spent an hour at the Cyber Crime Division (CCD), CID and interacted with DGP, CID, PS Sandhu, ADGP Umesh Kumar and some other CCD officers. Bhalla and Kumar are IAS officers of the 1984 batch.

The former had retired in August last year and was given a one-year extension. Later, Bhalla visited FSL, Madiwala and inspected state-of-the-art facility and infrastructure.

“He interacted with officers, scientific and technical staff there,” sources told TNIE. “He (Bhalla) had some spare time and wanted to visit CCD and FSL. The fo rmer is supposed to be among the best cyber crime units in the country and the new FSL facility is also equally impressive. There was nothing official, and there were no impo rtant discussions held during his visit,” added sources.

The timing of his visit is, ho wever, not without significance be c ause the police Sub-Inspector recruitme nt scam is being probed by CID with FSL’s assistance.