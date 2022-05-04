STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Nothing official’ in Union home secy Ajay Bhalla’s CID, FSL visit

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday afternoon visited the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters and Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala.

Published: 04th May 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday afternoon visited the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters and Forensic Science Laboratory, Madiwala. Bhalla had accompanied Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Bengaluru on Monday night.

Bhalla, accompanied by Karnataka Chief Secretary and his batchmate P Ravi Kumar, and Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Praveen Sood, spent an hour at the Cyber Crime Division (CCD), CID and interacted with DGP, CID, PS Sandhu, ADGP Umesh Kumar and some other CCD officers. Bhalla and Kumar are IAS officers of the 1984 batch.

The former had retired in August last year and was given a one-year extension. Later, Bhalla visited FSL, Madiwala and inspected state-of-the-art facility and infrastructure.

“He interacted with officers, scientific and technical staff there,” sources told TNIE. “He (Bhalla) had some spare time and wanted to visit CCD and FSL. The fo rmer is supposed to be among the best cyber crime units in the country and the new FSL facility is also equally impressive. There was nothing official, and there were no impo rtant discussions held during his visit,” added sources.

The timing of his visit is, ho wever, not without significance be c ause the police Sub-Inspector recruitme nt scam is being probed by CID with FSL’s assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Bhalla
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp