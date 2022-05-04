Two juveniles, seven others held in connection with businessman's murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chandra Layout police arrested nine persons, including two juveniles, in connection with the kidnap and gruesome murder of a 33-year-old man who was a metal fabricator. Joheb Abrar, a resident of 9th Main BCC Layout in Chandra Layout area, was murdered in the wee hours of Sunday.

Abrar’s mother Fareeda Sultana, 58, a resident of Minaz Nagar had filed a complaint in this regard. Abrar was married to Shabreen Khannum, and they had two children. The main accused Nadeem Ahmed, a resident of Gangondanahalli was growing close to Shabreen. Sultana, who noticed this, shared it with Abrar, who started fighting with his wife.

Unable to bear the tumult, Sultana moved out of the house. The arrested are Mohammed Shafi, Shabbir Hussain, Hannan Pasha, Mohammed Mubarak, Thabrez Pasha, Nadeem Pasha and Tanveer Pasha. The police have recovered a car, one luggage carrier and the two-wheeler of the victim. The police are on the lookout for four more accused including the main accused who are absconding.

One of the colleagues of the victim witnessed the accused kidnapping Abrar in a luggage carrier. Upon learning about his death, the colleague provided Sultana the details with the names of the accused. “The main accused along with his associates had kidnapped the victim from Gangondanahalli on Saturday night. The body was found in the early hours of Sunday near a gym on the 10th Main. We are still trying to establish Shabreen’s role in the murder,” said an officer.