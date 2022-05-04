STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Two juveniles, seven others held in connection with businessman's murder

Abrar was married to Shabreen Khannum, and they had two children.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chandra Layout police arrested nine persons, including two juveniles, in connection with the kidnap and gruesome murder of a 33-year-old man who was a metal fabricator. Joheb Abrar, a resident of 9th Main BCC Layout in Chandra Layout area, was murdered in the wee hours of Sunday.

Abrar’s mother Fareeda Sultana, 58, a resident of Minaz Nagar had filed a complaint in this regard. Abrar was married to Shabreen Khannum, and they had two children. The main accused Nadeem Ahmed, a resident of Gangondanahalli was growing close to Shabreen. Sultana, who noticed this, shared it with Abrar, who started fighting with his wife. 

Unable to bear the tumult, Sultana moved out of the house. The arrested are Mohammed Shafi, Shabbir Hussain, Hannan Pasha, Mohammed Mubarak, Thabrez Pasha, Nadeem Pasha and Tanveer Pasha. The police have recovered a car, one luggage carrier and the two-wheeler of the victim. The police are on the lookout for four more accused including the main accused who are absconding.

One of the colleagues of the victim witnessed the accused kidnapping Abrar in a luggage carrier. Upon learning about his death, the colleague provided Sultana the details with the names of the accused.  “The main accused along with his associates had kidnapped the victim from Gangondanahalli on Saturday night. The body was found in the early hours of Sunday near a gym on the 10th Main. We are still trying to establish Shabreen’s role in the murder,” said an officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp