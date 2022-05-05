STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IISc-Bangalore develops 3D print glove to aid physiotherapy for stroke victims

Physiotherapy is the often-used method to treat victims of stroke.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a world where digitisation is becoming prevalent, the IISc has developed 3D printed gloves to help aid in long-distance physiotherapy for stroke patients. One of the leading causes of death in India, strokes are also known to be a major cause of disabilities.

Physiotherapy is the often-used method to treat victims of stroke. However, with the recent pandemic, inperson physiotherapy sessions for patients have been a challenge. “Physiotherapy often requires daily hospital visits. Home visits by professionals or sophisticated devices to monitor patients remotely, although ideal, are not readily available and are expensive,” the researchers said. From the institute’s department of physics, the researchers developed a 3d printed glove that uses light to sense a patient’s movements. “We wanted to develop something affordable, and available to a person at all times at their convenience. The product should be easy to use and must provide feedback,” says Aveek Bid, an associate professor of physics and one of the researchers.

The researchers were able to design and 3D print gloves and other wearables to enable physicians to monitor their patient’s status during physiotherapy. “The idea behind the device is that you wear something like a glove, the physiotherapist controls the device from a remote location through the internet, and makes your hands and fingers move,” said Bid. The device was tested for over ten months, with no loss in functionality in the wearables . In addition, the cost is expected to be less than Rs 1,000.

