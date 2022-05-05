STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Make acid seller party in attack case too, says women’s panel

Despite the 2013 Supreme Court guidelines and Karnataka Poisons Rules 2015, easy availability of acid has proved to be main factor for attacks on women.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Acid Attack

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the 2013 Supreme Court guidelines and Karnataka Poisons Rules 2015, easy availability of acid has proved to be main factor for attacks on women. In order to curtail availability of acid, Women’s Commission chairperson Pramila Naidu has written to the Home department and police to make the person who sold acid party or accused in Aasha’s case.

“We have taken up a suo motu case. Going by the severity of the injuries Aasha has suffered, the accused used a strong acid. Since he is still not caught, the seller of acid is yet to be traced too,” she said.

Sumithra Acharya, an advocate and research consultant at the Centre for Women and Law at National Law School of India University, said, “As per the 2013 SC guidelines and Karnataka Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules 2015, licensed shopkeepers must sell acid after recording the buyer’s identity card which substantiates legally valid address proof, phone number, quantity of acid taken, after ascertaining the purpose for which it is bought. Those violating can be booked under Section 4, 5 and 6 of the Poisons Act 1919,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
acid attack
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp