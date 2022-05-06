STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BC Nagesh for light homework for Class 4, 5

SSLC results are expected by the second or third week of May, he added.

Published: 06th May 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh (Photo | EPS)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh said the government is planning to make homework lighter for students of Class 4 and 5, as per the National Education Policy 2020. Nagesh told TNIE, “The Kali Nali methodology adopted at schools already doesn’t permit any homework for students up to Class 3,” he said.

SSLC results are expected by the second or third week of May, he added. He also said that re-tendering of uniforms will be done for government school students, as the cost quoted by stakeholders was abnormally high.

“The stakeholders have claimed that last year, the cost of uniform was low since they wanted to push stock due to the Covid pandemic situation. Now, they are urging us to consider the cost of transportation as rates of diesel have gone up. The tender process for uniforms will be completed soon,” Nagesh said.

