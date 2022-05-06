STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bommai govt shuffles senior IAS officers

Published: 06th May 2022 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major shuffle of IAS officers, V Ponnuraj, who was secretary to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was posted as secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (e-governance). He will continue to hold charge as Managing Director of Karnataka Power Corporation Limited. 

Captain Dr Rajendra K, posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bagalkot, has been moved as Secretary, Public Service Commission, in place of  Sathyavathi G. Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Hiremath MG has been transferred as Managing Director, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Corporation. Manoj Jain has been posted as Secretary, Labour Department, in place of Salma K Fahim. Khushboo G Chowdhary is posted as Deputy Resident Commissioner, Karnataka Bhavan, in place of Prasanna H. 

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Belagavi; Gurudatta Hegde, MD, Handlooms Development Corporation, Hubballi, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Dharwad. Dr Naveen Bhat Y, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Udupi, is now Director (Personnel), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bengaluru. 

Bhoobalan T, CEO, Zilla Panchayat, Kalaburagi, is posted as Director, Electronic Delivery Citizen Services and DPAR (E- governance), Bengaluru. Bharat S is posted as MD, NWKRTC, while Shilpa M is Joint Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation, Bengaluru. Prasanna H, Deputy Resident Commissioner, Karnataka Bhavan, Delhi, is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Udupi. Dr Girish Deilip Badole, Assistant Commissioner, Kollegal, is posted as Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Kalaburagi.

Comments

