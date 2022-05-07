STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alliance to host maiden varsity-run literature fest

Alliance University will be hosting its first ever University-run Indian literary festival on May 20-21.

Published: 07th May 2022

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Alliance University will be hosting its first ever University-run Indian literary festival on May 20-21. The fest, as conceived by the varsities School of Liberal Arts, it will feature numerous personalities, including MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor and Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai. 

Speaking at a press conference, Anirudh Sridhar, associate dean of School of Liberal Art said, “The goal of the festival is to combine Bengaluru’s role as a tech hub as well as its culture. This festival does not exist as a region for philosophy and history alone but also for applied mathematics, technical sciences and humanities. It is imperative for us to do what Bengaluru has done, which is to establish a foundation for technology and innovation, and the then build culture upon it.”

The festival was curated by Kochi Biennale curator, Abhayan Varghese, which various writers and other personalities, including Bengalore Literature Festival Shinie Antony and author Nandita Bose, have supported. Sridhar added, “It is not just a forum for the literati and cultural elite, but a place where Politicians, Diplomats, Lawyers, Judges, Journalists, writers and others come together to  ponder serious questions of current times.”

