Centre recognises Karnataka’s progress in malaria eradication 

The state health department has progressed from Category 2 to Category 1 status between 2015 and 2021.

Published: 07th May 2022

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Union Health Department has awarded the State Department of Health and Family Welfare with a certificate of appreciation, in recognition of its performance towards malaria eradication. The state health department has progressed from Category 2 to Category 1 status between 2015 and 2021.

According to Dr Ramesh K Kaulgud, Joint Director-NVBDCP, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, there were 7,381 cases of malaria in 2017, 5,289 in 2018, 3,499 in 2019, 1,701 in 2020 and 913 in 2021. Speaking about the achievement, Dr Ramesh said malaria prevention and control activities are implemented across the state as per the directives of National Centre for Vector Borne Disease Control, Government of India. The surveillance parameters as defined by the programme guidelines have been achieved, facilitating the state to progress towards the set goal of complete eradication.

