Health department to take over 51 health centres in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a significant move to revamp primary health care services in Bengaluru, Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) currently under BBMP’s control will be taken over by Health and Family Welfare Department. BBMP which had financial and administrative control over these health centres will now be under the supervision of the health department.

As per the state government order on Friday, a total of 51 health centres will taken over by health department, including 35 UPHCs listed under National Urban Health Mission, 14 unlisted UPHCs and 2 CHCs. The staff recruited by BBMP and equipment procured by BBMP will also be transferred to health department. The move is aimed at streamlining health care services across the state, State health department officials said.

Explaining the decision, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “The public health care services provided by the government should be similar across all facilities. Whether it is urban or rural area, the quality of health care should be the same across the state. The move to bring back health centres under the purview of health department will help us integrate the health programmes of Centre and State governments and ensure effective implementation. The decision will also enable better management of PHCs and streamlining of administrative issues leading to improved service to citizens, especially the urban poor,” he said.