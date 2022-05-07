Potholes are not holes but pits, says new BBMP chief Tushar Girinath

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The newly appointed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath described the potholes in the city as not holes but pits, which requires a lot of attention and time to ensure that city roads are free of potholes. Soon after taking over charge from Gaurav Gupta, he the told The New Indian Express that apart from potholes, his priority will be to ensure that the citizens feedback system is strengthened.

“There should not be any grievance and if there is, it will have to ascertained why it is there and why it has not yet been addressed. Also my top priority, as a citizen will be to ensure that the water logging and drainage problems are resolved, along with the city’s garbage management,” he said. Later, during media interaction, Girinath said that his top priority will be to ensure that there are no rain-related problems in the city and that for these issues, short-term immediate measures will be taken.

In his list of priority, the next in line he said would be to ensure that Covid-19 situation is under control and the number of cases remain low. Focus would also be given to infrastructure and solid waste management. Speaking to media, he said that the local city corporation is like a small government working for the people. It has direct connection and contact with people. So, the first challenge is to have a responsive government which people can immediately approach and get their grievance resolved. The work force of around 50,000 officials should be on the field and resolve people’s problems. All officials should be available for citizens all the time.

“Since the corporation is associated with people, whatever work is done will be seen closely. Whether it is good or bad, it will be assessed and it will come back to us. So there is a need be sincere in work and change will take time. All the suggestions given will be incorporated and that corrections will be done,” he said. He added that there is a need to create an infrastructure plan which is underway to ensure that water does not gush into homes.

GIRINATH’S FIRST TASK: NO RAIN WOES

BENGALURU: Soon after taking charge, newly appointed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath got down to brass tacks, and ordered that 63 temporary control rooms and rain gauges be set up immediately, equipped with staff and machinery. At a review meeting on Friday, he directed officials to ensure that rain-related problems are prevented, for which all departments should work in coordination. Nine control rooms, including those at eight zonal offices and the head office, must be active during the monsoon, Girinath said. He told officials to work on disaster management in their areas, and to visit each site after a complaint is reported.

“The most sensitive areas must be immediately identified and silt in drains should be cleared. Safety equipment should be provided to all personnel during rainy days,” Girinath said. On Covid-19 management, Girinath said testing should be increased, and care taken as cases are increasing.

