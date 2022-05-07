Speeding up infra works on Bengaluru outskirts essential: Outgoing BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gaurav Gupta, the outgoing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, said that speeding up infrastructure works on the city outskirts is essential to tackle the rising population of the city and the soaring number of vehicles.

“While many things have been done to improve the city, there are some things which need to be sped up. There is a need to invest more time and energy on improving the arterial roads. In case of city outskirts, as work on laying sewer and water lines are ongoing, it needs to done rapidly. In city central, already many works are undergoing including Smart City, but a little more can be done,” he told The New Indian Express, soon after handing over charge to Tushar Girinath.

On his next posting to Infrastructure Development Department, Gupta said that he will be working on railway and airport projects across the state, including sub-urban rail, where more focus would be given to Bengaluru.

Listing out some of his achievements, he said that the issue of road cutting which was stretching to around 2,000 km for laying various lines is now nearing completion and will be completed before monsoon. The process of revenue collection has been simplified and record tax collection was done last year. He added that problems which were listed pertaining to drains, solid waste management and monsoon preparedness have been mitigated over the years. The other two prime agencies- Bescom and BWSSB- are also working together in many areas.On the issue of contractors alleging BBMP of taking 40 per cent commission, Gupta said that he had told them to give the names of those seeking bribe so that stern action could be taken against them.