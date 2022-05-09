Actor Sunetra Pandit injured in accident in Bengaluru, family blames bad roads

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old actor, Sunetra Pandit, was severely injured in an accident at NR Colony near Basavanagudi on Saturday night. The incident occurred when the actor was returning home on a scooter and she lost control after crossing a road hump.

The actor's family alleged that the road was in a bad condition causing her to lose control over the scooter. The accident was caught in CCTV camera and the footage went viral. However, Pandit’s condition is said to be out of danger.

Sunetra Pandit is a resident of Basavanagudi. Pandit has acted in a popular TV serial 'Silli Lalli' and in supporting roles in several Kannada films. Her husband, Ramesh Pandit is also a well-known actor and theatre personality.

A police officer said the incident occurred at around 11.30 pm at NR Colony 9th cross. She crossed a small road hump and lost control over the vehicle. She fell next to the footpath and her helmet discorded before she landed. She sustained head injuries and passersby rushed her to a hospital.

Cab mows down 4-year-old, injures his father

BENGALURU: A four-year-old boy died while his father escaped with injuries after a speeding cab knocked them down in Electronic City on Saturday night. The deceased boy is Avinash and the injured is Hanumanthappa (32), a daily wage worker.

They hail from Bagalakote and were working at an under construction site at Somasundarapalya. The police said the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm when the duo was crossing the road at Gurumurthy Temple after buying groceries. The cab driver Andanaiah, who was heading towards the city, failed to notice them.