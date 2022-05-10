STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Consumer commission orders Canara Bank to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to Bengaluru client

The Commission said the bank has acted in a lethargic and negligent manner after obtaining the property documents, without sanctioning loan.

Published: 10th May 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Canara Bank

Canara Bank (File Photo | Reuters)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A consumer commission directed Canara Bank to pay compensation of Rs 1 lakh to a resident of Bengaluru for not releasing a mortgage deed even after eight years had lapsed, and failing to close the loan account opened, though property loan was not sanctioned. The bank had alleged that there was a dispute pending before court, relating to the property.

Observing that the complainant G Bhaktavatchalam, a resident of Bettappa Lane, would have made other arrangements to avail a loan to meet his financial needs, the Bangalore Urban II Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also directed Canara Bank, Avenue Road Branch, to close the complainant’s SB account and discharge the mortgage deed dated September 25, 2012.  

The Commission said the bank has acted in a lethargic and negligent manner after obtaining the property documents, without sanctioning loan. It created charge on the mortgage property though there is no liability created in its favour by the complainant.

Terming it deficiency of service which caused loss and mental agony to the complainant, the panel ordered compensation from 2012 till the filing of the complaint in 2019, along with 6 per cent interest per annum.  

However, the Commission, comprising president M Shobha, members B Devaraju and V Anuradha, rejected the complainant’s prayer to direct the bank to hand over original documents, as he failed to establish that he had handed over original title deeds to the bank.  

The complainant alleged that he had approached the bank for a loan of Rs 80 lakh and mortgaged a portion of his property, but the bank did not sanction the loan. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canara Bank
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp