Two months after inauguration, roof of Bengaluru's Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium collapses

The residents are putting the blame on the doorstep of local MLA Satish Kumar, accusing him of going ahead with the inauguration even before the work had completed.

Published: 10th May 2022

Roof of the spectators stand of the newly-inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium in HSR Layout collapsed due to heavy rain

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barely two months after the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in HSR Layout in Bengaluru, a portion of the stadium's roof came crashing down due to heavy rains and strong winds on Sunday. The cost of the damage is estimated to be around Rs 25 lakh. 

The residents are putting the blame on the doorstep of local MLA Satish Kumar, accusing him of going ahead with the inauguration even before the work had completed.  

On Sunday, two shelters of the stadium collapsed, tiles and slabs were broken and parts of the cement work and walls developed cracks. BBMP Joint Commissioner of Bommanahalli, M Ramakrishna told TNIE that the repair works will be completed in a few days and the cost will be borne by the contractors. 

Meanwhile, activist Kavitha Reddy told The New Indian Express that the issue dates back to 10 years when a judges colony was proposed to be built on the same playground. "We had lodged our protest with the government and had won. Funds were raised by local residents and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to help build a playground. We had requested the government to build an open playground to allow children from all ages to play," she said.

A number of residents had filed a court case against building a stadium, she added. The stadium was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 1, despite it being only partially completed.

Bommanahalli MLA Suresh Reddy said that parts of the stadium like the basketball and volleyball courts had been completed which is why the inauguration took place. However, the residents said the matter was subjudice and demanded that the MLA should pay for the costs for poor quality work.

However, Reddy said, "We as local politicians had fought along with the citizens against the building of the judges colony as it had been a local playground. We decided to develop it." He added that he has already held a meeting with the joint commissioner and the contractor and repair work has already begun.

