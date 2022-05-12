STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s 'AC feel' is back, thanks to cyclone Asani

It is May, the peak summer month, but the temperature in the city does not reflect it.

Published: 12th May 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

A thick blanket of fog envelops Bengaluru’s Central Business District on a rainy Wednesday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is May, the peak summer month, but the temperature in the city does not reflect it. The temperature for the last two days has been at all-time lows, making many Bengalureans feel that the city has got back its original air-conditioned weather. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) records, the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday was 24.3 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, which was 9 degrees Celsius below normal.

These are the lowest ever for May. The lowest maximum temperature for the month was 33.8 degrees Celsius on May 2, 2016 and the highest was on May 22, 1931 at 38.9 degrees Celsius. Last year, the maximum temperature for the month was on May 10 at 34.4 degrees Celsius.While many citizens were seen in winter wear with umbrellas in hand, many others were making the most of the break from summer, enjoying long rides on the city outskirts.

Just on Monday, the maximum temperature was 31.5 degrees Celsius. With the cloud cover, intermittent rain and strong winds, the temperature dipped in just 24 hours.IMD-Bengaluru, director in-charge, Geeta Agnihotri, told The New Indian Express that the temperature dipped due to the cloud cover and strong winds because of the prevailing Cyclone Asani. This will continue for the next 24 hours. After that, the temperature will gradually rise as the cyclone moves away. This weather will not have any effect on the onset of the monsoon, she pointed out. IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius for Thursday. Similar temperatures will prevail from June to September, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru cyclone Asani
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp