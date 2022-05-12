Bengaluru’s 'AC feel' is back, thanks to cyclone Asani

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is May, the peak summer month, but the temperature in the city does not reflect it. The temperature for the last two days has been at all-time lows, making many Bengalureans feel that the city has got back its original air-conditioned weather. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) records, the maximum temperature in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday was 24.3 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively, which was 9 degrees Celsius below normal.

These are the lowest ever for May. The lowest maximum temperature for the month was 33.8 degrees Celsius on May 2, 2016 and the highest was on May 22, 1931 at 38.9 degrees Celsius. Last year, the maximum temperature for the month was on May 10 at 34.4 degrees Celsius.While many citizens were seen in winter wear with umbrellas in hand, many others were making the most of the break from summer, enjoying long rides on the city outskirts.

Just on Monday, the maximum temperature was 31.5 degrees Celsius. With the cloud cover, intermittent rain and strong winds, the temperature dipped in just 24 hours.IMD-Bengaluru, director in-charge, Geeta Agnihotri, told The New Indian Express that the temperature dipped due to the cloud cover and strong winds because of the prevailing Cyclone Asani. This will continue for the next 24 hours. After that, the temperature will gradually rise as the cyclone moves away. This weather will not have any effect on the onset of the monsoon, she pointed out. IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius for Thursday. Similar temperatures will prevail from June to September, it added.