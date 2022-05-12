STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Potholes, rain make Bengaluru streets a trap

Two celebs hospitalised with injuries past week; Singer suffers deep gash and bruises
 

Published: 12th May 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Last week’s rain has once again exposed the city’s crumbling road infrastructure. Here, motorists struggle to manoeuvre a pothole-ridden, water-logged road |shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Bengaluru facing a severe battering due to heavy rain, concerns have been raised on the safety of citizens, especially due to poor infrastructure. Heavy showers in the past week have made Bengaluru roads difficult to manoeuvre, for both pedestrians and vehicle users. This is especially true as many complain of the threat of potholes, speed bumps, open drains and manholes inundated with water. Apart from infrastructural damage, like the recently uprooted canopies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in HSR Layout as well as multiple incidents of trees and tree branches falling and knocking out power lines, many accidents have occurred due to waterlogging and prevalence of potholes. 

Surprisingly, in the last week alone, two celebrities have had to be hospitalised due to injuries sustained due to bad roads and rain, most recently Kannada singer Ajay Warriar. The singer suffered from a deep gash and bruises after falling into an uncovered drain in Bommanahalli, which was not visible as the road was inundated with water. “An irresponsible act by someone in authority, who did not bother to replace the cement slab covering the drain hole, cost me several stitches on the leg, days of agony and loss of important music collaborations,” he said on social media.

The other, actor Sunetra Pandit, had lost control of her two-wheeler after coming across a speed bump, an incident which her family attributes to bad road condition. On Monday, a KSRTC bus and 29 people had allegedly fallen victim to yet another pothole, as the bus rammed a Metro pillar. “Accidents, injuries and deaths due to potholes are really a concerning issue for IT City, but have no idea why the government isn’t taking it seriously,” said one Twitter user.

Newly appointed BBMP commissioner Tushar Girinath had pointed out that potholes are pits rather than holes, making them difficult to fill. Despite assurances from BBMP, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last November, work on potholes remains slow. In addition, jurisdiction has come into play in several instances, with BBMP and other corporations locking horns.

