Big Banyan Tree roots get more space

They have also stated that 2.5 acres of encroached land be cleared and handed back to the horticulture department, the custodian of the tree. 

Published: 13th May 2022 06:53 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to make space for the banyan tree to grow, members of Big Banyan Tree Committee have suggested to the government that more land be acquired in the area and handed over to the horticulture department.They have requested the acquisition of at least 2.5 acres of land in and around the over 400-year-old heritage Dodda Alada Mara. They have also stated that 2.5 acres of encroached land be cleared and handed back to the horticulture department, the custodian of the tree. 

Noted environmentalists and retired forest department official, Dr A N Yellappa Reddy told TNIE that since the tree is growing rapidly, there is a need to get more land so as not to curtail its growth. The locals are convinced with the proposal and keen to part with land, but at a cost. “I have also suggested that funds be collected under CSR from companies and factories around. But if all this is difficult, we will go door-to-door seeking funds,” he said. 

The committee, comprising Dr M Sanjappa, ex-director of Botanical Survey of India and expert who worked on Kolkata’s heritage banyan tree, was accompanied by Dr Balakrishna Gowda, Professor (retd), Head of Botany, GKVK. The committee on Thursday suggested vesicular arbuscular mycorrhiza treatment (VAM) for regeneration and protection of fallen props. This was successfully implemented in Kolkata’s Big Banyan Tree, and will be done for the first time here. 

HERITAGE TREE

 Has 1,359 prop roots spread across 3 acres in Kethohalli 
811 prop roots touch the ground, 548 hang 10-15 feet above the ground 
Girth of each varies from 7 inches to 3ft 
Committee members have suggested creation of wind tunnels so that strong winds don’t spoil the tree 
Addition of soil and giving boulder support for props so that damage is less 
Increasing green cover to retain water

