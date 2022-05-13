STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cricket tourney for TB warriors

A three-day cricket tournament is being organised for TB warriors in the city.

Cricket Bat and Ball

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A three-day cricket tournament is being organised for TB warriors in the city. After inaugurating the event on Thursday, Dr Sudarshan Ballal, chairman, Manipal Group of Hospitals, said,

“Prevention and early detection are the key elements to stop the spread of tuberculosis and the government’s new initiative - National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) - is doing tremendous work by bringing together frontline workers, healthcare professionals, including Primary Health Centre (PHC) staff, NGOs and private sector to mount a coordinated response to eliminate TB.”  The tourney is being organised by the BBMP and supported by Karnataka Health Promotion Trust (KHPT) and Manipal Hospitals.  

