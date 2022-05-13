STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC notice to state over recruitment of assistant professors

However, on May 4 and 5, the state government passed the orders withdrawing the earlier order of March 8, 2019. 
 

Published: 13th May 2022 06:50 AM

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has issued notice to the state government and other respondents in response to a petition seeking investigation by a central agency, which could be constituted by the court consisting of non-Karnataka cadre officers, into the process of recruitment of 33 Assistant Professors at the state-run Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute at Shivajinagar. 
A vacation bench of Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav also passed an interim order to continue the services of Dr M Meenakshi Parthasarathy in the institute, till further orders. 

According to the petition, Dr Meenakshi, who was earlier serving at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), was transferred and permanently absorbed at Atal Bihari institute by an order dated March 8, 2019. However, on May 4 and 5, the state government passed the orders withdrawing the earlier order of March 8, 2019. With this, the petitioner was left in a lurch. 
 

