Vajpayee stadium to be repaired in a month

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has said that the damaged Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium will be repaired in a month will be completed within a month without any strain on the Palike’s purse. Girinath, during an inspection of the Bommanahalli zone on Thursday said that the stadium in the HSR Layout was damaged due to heavy rain last week which would be repaired within a month and instructed the officials to finish the rest of the stadium immediately.

Two tensile roofs in the stadium had collapsed following heavy rain in the city, which came under scrutiny because the incident took place only two months after the stadium’s inauguration by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in March. “An inquiry is still underway into the collapse of the roofs and we are still trying to understand if there was a design flaw or due to some other reason,” he said.

Besides, the Chief Commissioner also inspected other works in the area including those aimed at mitigating rain-related problems like the construction of side drains and bridges/road raising to allow free flow of rainwater. He said that a permanent solution must found to address problems occurring during the rainy season.

“Cleaning, redesigning and other works involving drains is currently underway, especially in areas like HSR Layout which is a low-lying area and prone to inundation. To drain the water, we bring in tankers. However, work to resolve the issue permanently is underway,”he said.