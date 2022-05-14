STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

NIA special court denies anticipatory bail to accused in Lankan trafficking case

Aabulkhan had moved an anticipatory bail petition seeking relief and his counsel contended that Aabulkhan had received the Sri Lankans believing that they were refugees. 

Published: 14th May 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The NIA Special Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by an accused wanted in connection with the human trafficking of 38 Sri Lankan nationals, who were brought to Tamil Nadu by sea and later to Mangaluru, to be sent to Canada by sea illegally.

Seeni Aabulkhan, a resident of Mandapam in Ramanathapuram of Tamil Nadu, who is accused number nine in the case, has been absconding since June last year when the case came to light. The case, which was initially registered in Mangaluru South police station, was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe.

Aabulkhan had moved an anticipatory bail petition seeking relief and his counsel contended that Aabulkhan had received the Sri Lankans believing that they were refugees. “The arrival of Sri Lankan refugees to India is common nowadays because of the economic crisis and political instability in Sri Lanka and the Government of India is generous in receiving refugees from there and providing them food and shelter,” the counsel contended.

However, the prosecution had submitted that Aabulkhan had carried out various phases of the crime such as harbouring, providing logistical arrangements like transportation and lodging and misleading the public in Mangaluru that the Sri Lankan nationals were labourers from Tamil Nadu. Further, it was submitted that the victims were lured by agents who had promised to send them to Canada for better future prospects.

The prosecution contended that the petitioner (Aabulkhan) was absconding and evading the process of investigation from the beginning and the case, which is serious in nature, had national and international ramifications.On Wednesday, judge Kasanappa Naik rejected the bail petition stating that the records reveal that the petitioner has taken an active part in the crime and there is a requirement for his custodial interrogation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Tamil Nadu trafficking case
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp