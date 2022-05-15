Dengue returns to haunt Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dengue has once again reared its head in the state. The Department of Health and Family Welfare said that the state has reported 1,355 dengue cases since January this year. While Bengaluru tops the chart with 302 cases (only in BBMP zone), Udupi saw 150 cases and Mysuru 125 cases.“The BBMP zone saw 70 cases last month and 21 cases in the last 12 days,” BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) Dr KV Thrilok Chandra said.

The health department has warned district administrations to take the disease seriously, especially ahead of monsoon. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner KV Rajendra directed officials to take measures to prevent the spread of the vector-borne disease. He said more cases are being reported from the Bunder and fishing port area in Mangaluru. “Stagnant water in fishing boats and surrounding areas in ports contributes to mosquito breeding. The fisheries department and boat owners should spray larvicide,” he added.

To educate people on the disease on the National Dengue Day (May 16), the health department has asked health staff, including ASHA workers, to visit houses and take measures to reduce mosquito-breeding spots. “They will remove old tubes, tyres and buckets, which hold stagnant water. They will also carry out fogging,” Dr Thrilok Chandra said.

Though the BBMP data shows only 21 cases in the last 12 days of this month, doctors at private hospitals said they are seeing a surge in patients being admitted for dengue in the last two weeks. They claimed that they are seeing at least three cases of hospitalisation each day. It is spreading mainly in Mahadevapura and East zones. But Dr Thrilok Chandra said, “This increase is a general trend that is noticed every alternate year. This is not alarming.”

Doctors claimed that Covid kept the mosquito numbers low. “Fumigation and maintenance of hygiene around homes and public places over the last two years due to the pandemic kept dengue numbers low. But this year, especially due to untimely rains, dengue cases are rising,” said Dr Aravinda GM, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Jayanagar. The majority of patients are youngsters in the 20-40 age group. “People of this age group are travelling and this could be one of the reasons for the rise in dengue cases,” said Dr Aravinda.