Lawyers asked acid attacker Nagesh to surrender

The acid attack accused Nagesh has confessed to the investigators that he had decided to end his life by jumping into a lake near Hosakote.

Published: 15th May 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 11:27 AM

Bengaluru acid attack accused Nagesh Babu

Bengaluru acid attack accused Nagesh Babu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The acid attack accused Nagesh has confessed to the investigators that he had decided to end his life by jumping into a lake near Hosakote. He had even called his brother, he said, to seek legal help but he refused and asked him to come home.

A 27-year-old MBA graduate then approached lawyers directly on the court premises to file a bail petition but they advised him to surrender before police. Upset over the lawyer’s suggestion, he took a bus to reach Hosakote as he made a decision to end his life. On the way, he threw his phone. He had planned to visit Tirupati for a puja to atone for his sins, but he decided to head to Tamil Nadu and managed to join a group of priests in an ashram.

He had also reportedly suffered burns on his hands while throwing acid on the victim. He had visited a clinic for first aid treatment where he told the nursing staff that he was into fabric business and accidentally the acid fell on his hand.

