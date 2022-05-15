No one else should go through this pain: Acid attack victim

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, the family of 24-year-old Aasha (name changed), has heaved a sigh of relief foll0wing the arrest of Nagesh, 27, who poured acid on her on April 28. “No other woman should undergo the pain my niece is undergoing. The police should ensure that this is the last time that a woman is subjected to such a cruelty,” Aasha’s aunt Rathna told TNSE.

“We got to know about the arrest on Friday. My husband was going daily to the police station to know the status of the case. We knew that it would be difficult for the police to catch him as he had not left any clues. We were told that the entire west division police were after him. Even the media played a big role in getting the accused arrested and we thank them,” she said.

The accused will definitely be a hard nut to crack in giving out the details on the planning that went behind the attack.“There must be some law where it should be difficult to buy acid. The person who sold acid to the accused must be made a co-accused in the case. The police should find out if there were any other women who were harassed by the accused,” another family member said.

The police will now produce Nagesh to the jurisdictional court following his discharge from the hospital and will then take him to their custody for further interrogation.Nagesh was arrested at Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu on Friday.