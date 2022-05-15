STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No one else should go through this pain: Acid attack victim

Stricter norms should be in place to check sale of acid; police should trace other women who were harassed: Family 

Published: 15th May 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

ASI Shivanna and Constable Ravikumar, the duo who nabbed acid attack accused Nagesh from Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu | ashishkrishna hp

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, the family of 24-year-old Aasha (name changed), has heaved a sigh of relief foll0wing the arrest of Nagesh, 27, who poured acid on her on April 28. “No other woman should undergo the pain my niece is undergoing. The police should ensure that this is the last time that a woman is subjected to such a cruelty,” Aasha’s aunt Rathna told TNSE.

“We got to know about the arrest on Friday. My husband was going daily to the police station to know the status of the case. We knew that it would be difficult for the police to catch him as he had not left any clues. We were told that the entire west division police were after him. Even the media played a big role in getting the accused arrested and we thank them,” she said.

The accused will definitely be a hard nut to crack in giving out the details on the planning that went behind the attack.“There must be some law where it should be difficult to buy acid. The person who sold acid to the accused must be made a co-accused in the case. The police should find out if there were any other women who were harassed by the accused,” another family member said.

The police will now produce Nagesh to the jurisdictional court following his discharge from the hospital and will then take him to their custody for further interrogation.Nagesh was arrested at Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Acid attack bengaluru
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp