Police shoot, injure acid attacker Nagesh after he tries to escape

BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police on Saturday shot and injured Nagesh Babu, the acid attack accused, after he tried to escape from the police by throwing stones at them. Nagesh, who threw acid on a 24-year-old woman on April 28, was being brought to the city after his arrest at Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Early on Saturday morning, as they were nearing Bengaluru, Nagesh requested the policemen to allow him to attend nature’s call. The police stopped near Kengeri Bridge and soon after getting down from the police jeep, he picked up some stones and tried to attack Head Constable Mahadevaiah in a bid to escape.

Police Inspector Prashanth opened fire at his right leg to immobilise him. Nagesh was later taken to a hospital, where he is recovering. The police have now sought his custody for interrogation.Of the seven special teams formed to nab the accused, one caught him near a temple at Thiruvannamalai on Friday afternoon.

S5 lakh reward for policemen

He had disguised himself as a priest and was staying at an ashram next to Velmurugan temple in the town. Briefing the media on Saturday, City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said Nagesh had planned to attack the victim, Aasha (name changed), in 2020 also and even purchased acid. But he had changed his mind. For the latest attack, he had bought acid from a private company.

Pant announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to the police team for tracing and arresting Nagesh. He also had a word of praise for the public who saw the poster in front of a temple and alerted the police inspector. Based on the tipoff, Assistant Sub-Inspector Shivanna and Constable Ravi Kumar reached the spot and caught Nagesh when he was meditating. Pant said the chargesheet will be submitted to the court at the earliest and requested the courts for a speedy trial. Members of the police team who received the cash reward from the police commissioner have decided to donate Rs 1 lakh to Aasha.