‘Wanted’ posters blew acid attacker Nagesh’s priest cover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As police were struggling to find clues about acid attack accused Nagesh for more than a week, the investigation officers had released artist representations and requested public to provide information. The police launched a massive search operation as 100 officers split in seven teams distributed lookout notices in different languages and pasted it around temples and public places.

Nagesh was identified by one of the residents from the “wanted” poster next to the temple and informed the police about the a new priest who bore striking resemblance with the person on the poster. The Inspector asked him to send the “priest’s” photo. Nagesh, in a saffron dress, pretended he was meditating.

The Inspector sent two policemen to the ashram and they sat next to him for half an hour.

When Nagesh opened his eyes, the officers asked his name and he refused to answer. When the officers held him, he started screaming. The staff and other priests tried to send the policemen away but they called other senior officers who rushed to the ashram and explained the staff about the acid attack. He intended to stay in the ashram for as long as he could since his daily needs were fulfilled for free. He introduced himself as a spiritual person and was chanting hymns alone to dodge suspicion.