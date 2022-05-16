Red tapism stalls tiger reserve tag for MM Hills

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government continues to drag its feet in declaring MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary a tiger reserve, said state conservationists and Karnataka forest department officials. They state that even as the government has been sending the file back at each cabinet meeting, stating that clarification and more details are required, the actual reason is the government is not keen as the Assembly election is approaching, alleged a senior forest department official, on condition of anonymity.

“The government is delaying the announcement keeping in mind the voters. The government will be unable to announce any developmental schemes or projects to be undertaken in the area, if it is declared a tiger reserve. Also, since the pressure from religious groups is mounting, declaring the sanctuary a reserve will also affect the entry of people to the Male Mahadeshwara temple. The state government does not want to go to the Centre for clearance for every project at this point of time. So the file is once again being shelved,” the official said.

The proposal to declare it as the sixth reserve was given a nod in January when it was to get the cabinet nod. Following which, it is still kept on hold. NTCA officials state that other states are racing ahead in getting more forests declared as tiger reserves, as it draws central government funds and protection status, but in case of Karnataka, the government is disinclined.

“We want the area to be declared a reserve as it has the potential. Also when the tiger population is growing, and the department is keen on utilising the area for relocating tigers here from conflict prone areas. The proposal has been approved by the state board for wildlife and the NTCA is also keen,” the official said.

Male Mahadeshwara Hills (MM Hills) was declared as a wildlife sanctuary in 2013 and is spread across 906 sq km. “Another reason why the government is dragging its feet is because NTCA has suggested to include a portion of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary also into it while declaring the tiger reserve. The state government is not keen as its plan on development at Cauvery will face impediments including the Mekedatu project,” the official said.