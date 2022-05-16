Spring cleansing

Anuja Pandey By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you think you are a goddess, then don’t forget that your body is a temple and it is you who must worship it. Ayurveda is a combination of health, wellness and consequently, beauty. Ayurveda has tricks to keep your hair and skin beaming.

Body care is as important as our facial and scalp skin. To remove the build up of comedones that clog pores of skin and follicles, it is important to exfoliate, scrub and invest your time in rituals relating to body grooming. And it is necessary to moisturise the body to absorb the nourishment from age-old recipes that come from flowers, roots and secret ingredients. Coconut oil enriches the skin with vitamin E and lauric acid, leaving it glowing radiant. Sesame oil keeps the skin supple while maintaining its elasticity.

The ritual bath of a bride always includes ubtan, an oil bath which is then followed by cleansers. Similarly, hair packs and oil are applied, cleansed and finally soaked in with the smoky aromas of various flowers that bring in a sensuous feel when you soak in the glory of your beauty.

What is the importance of aroma for wellness? When you enter your home after a tiring day and you are welcomed by the aromas of rose, the stress fades away. The aromatic ingredients are therapy to the mind and body, and impart wellness. Let us see how:

Lavender relaxes the nerves and alleviates anxiety. It is associated with healing and calming energies. Vedix has launched its customised body care range of eight products in two fragrances — lavender and kesar. Lavender oil is a blend of cold-pressed herbal oils.

Pure elaichi and Jatamansi oil to soothe the skin, udumbar, vata and peepal oils nourish and promote healing and repair. Sesame oil strengthens the skin, making it toned and taut, while the nourishing coconut oil softens the texture. Jatin Gujrati, business head, Vedix says, “Face and hair care are often prioritised, owing to the attention they get. But having an effective body care routine is neglected. Having a routine helps the skin remain firm. While the skin remains immune to diseases, pollution and environmental stress, indulgent self-care fortifies mental health.”

He adds kesar is associated with invigorating energies. “If it is used in body oil along with hemp, Ylang Ylang and Myrrh, then these oils tone the skin, promote circulation and keep the skin youthful,” he says.

When we put in place a beauty or wellness regime, it’s integral to have an all-encompassing approach towards hair, skin and body.